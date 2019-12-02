Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Runs for 99 yards and a score
Peterson carried 13 times for 99 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 29-21 win over the Panthers.
Peterson led the team in carries and averaged an impressive 7.6 yards per tote in this strong performance. He capped off his day with a 12-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, which was his first since Week 2 against the Cowboys. Peterson appears to be in a rather even timeshare with rookie Derrius Guice at the moment, but this outing was a reminder that he can still produce given the right matchup. He will now turn his attention to next Sunday's matchup with a beatable Packers run defense.
