Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Salvages day with rushing TD
Peterson carried 15 times for 36 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 41-35 loss to the Giants. He also caught two passes for 19 yards.
Peterson struggled against a respectable Giants run defense, averaging just 2.4 yards per carry on the day. He salvaged his performance with a one-yard touchdown plunge in the fourth quarter and chipped in with a pair of catches as well. Peterson has now scored a rushing touchdown in four consecutive games and will look to finish off his age-34 season on a high note next Sunday against the Cowboys.
More News
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Cleared to play•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Getting day off Thursday•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Ties Walter Payton's TD mark•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Good to go for Week 15•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Sits out Thursday due to toe issue•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Not practicing Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Early Waivers: Final week fill ins
Injuries continue to be an issue heading into the final week of the season, so Chris Towers...
-
Our favorite league-losing punishments
With the championship here, it's time to look at the other end of the spectrum: The Fantasy...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 16, identifying risky plays,...
-
Injury Report: Major absences
Nobody wants their championship game to be decided by injuries, but they figure to play a big...