Peterson carried 15 times for 36 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 41-35 loss to the Giants. He also caught two passes for 19 yards.

Peterson struggled against a respectable Giants run defense, averaging just 2.4 yards per carry on the day. He salvaged his performance with a one-yard touchdown plunge in the fourth quarter and chipped in with a pair of catches as well. Peterson has now scored a rushing touchdown in four consecutive games and will look to finish off his age-34 season on a high note next Sunday against the Cowboys.