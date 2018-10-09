Peterson is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Tuesday after he sustained a shoulder injury in Monday's 43-19 loss to the Saints, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Peterson said after the game that he dislocated his shoulder late in the first half, which resulted in him being limited to just two snaps after halftime. Coach Jay Gruden labeled Peterson's injury as a strain, but the MRI should provide final word on the extent of the running back's setback. For what it's worth, Peterson said he was able to pop his shoulder back into place and was optimistic he wouldn't miss further time, so his limitations in the second half may have been more influenced by the Redskins trailing by multiple scores rather than out of any major concerns about his health. Even if Peterson's shoulder issue doesn't prevent him from playing Sunday against the Panthers, it's nonetheless a somewhat concerning development for a Redskins running-back group that has already lost three members to injured reserve (Derrius Guice, Rob Kelley and Byron Marshall) and had passing-down specialist Chris Thompson (rib) exit late in the Week 5 loss.