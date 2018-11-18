Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Scores twice in loss
Peterson (shoulder) rushed 16 times for 51 yards and two touchdowns while seeing no involvement in the passing game during Sunday's 23-21 loss to Houston.
Peterson found paydirt from three yards out in the second quarter and again on a seven-yard run in the fourth. The latter score was his sixth of the season and gave Washington a 21-20 lead with 11:57 remaining. Peterson's volume on the ground for a Redskins team that doesn't get down big often coupled with his goal-line usage have made him a valuable fantasy commodity, but those aspects of his game are likely to be negatively affected by the season-ending broken leg quarterback Alex Smith suffered in this one.
More News
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Upgrades to full practice•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Tallies 69 yards in win•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Logs full practice session•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Takes part in Wednesday practice•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Stuck behind injury-marred line•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...
-
LIVE: Week 11 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Nobody expected Phillip Lindsay to be the best rookie running back in Denver this season, but...