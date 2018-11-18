Peterson (shoulder) rushed 16 times for 51 yards and two touchdowns while seeing no involvement in the passing game during Sunday's 23-21 loss to Houston.

Peterson found paydirt from three yards out in the second quarter and again on a seven-yard run in the fourth. The latter score was his sixth of the season and gave Washington a 21-20 lead with 11:57 remaining. Peterson's volume on the ground for a Redskins team that doesn't get down big often coupled with his goal-line usage have made him a valuable fantasy commodity, but those aspects of his game are likely to be negatively affected by the season-ending broken leg quarterback Alex Smith suffered in this one.