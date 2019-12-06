Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Set to suit up Sunday
Peterson (toe) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest at Green Bay.
Peterson was afforded the day off Thursday to rest a lingering toe injury, but otherwise he was listed as a full participant in the Redskins' other two practices this week. The team seems to be operating with a committee approach to its backfield since Derrius Guice returned from IR in Week 11. In three games in the meantime, Peterson has totaled 35 touches for 178 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown, while Guice has gobbled up 31 touches for 244 yards from scrimmage and three TDs.
