Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Shines in first half
Peterson took 11 carries for 56 yards in the first half of Friday's preseason game against the Broncos.
Signed just four days prior, Peterson started his night with a seven-yard carry on the opening snap and finished it by rumbling for 15 yards on a 4th-and-1 early in the second quarter. He also looked pretty sharp in between, showcasing an impressive mix of strength, vision and acceleration while dominating first-team snaps. The 33-year-old looked like an instant upgrade on Rob Kelley and Samaje Perine (ankle) in terms of pure running ability, making a strong case for a spot on the 53-man roster and a significant role in the offense. Of course, Peterson still has work to do when it comes to learning the playbook, and he never offered much on passing plays even when he was in his prime. The Washington backfield will require close monitoring over the next few weeks as the team prepares for a Week 1 game in Arizona.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
WR Tiers 4.0
Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...
-
RB Tiers 4.0
Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...
-
TE Tiers 4.0
Trey Burton and Jimmy Graham reeled in touchdowns and interest from Fantasy owners in the second...
-
QB Tiers 4.0
Carson Wentz's slide continues, but depth builds in the late rounds. Dave Richard's Quarterback...
-
Who you should draft from every spot
Just in time for most Fantasy drafts, our experts share how they built their teams from every...
-
Players rising, falling in ADP ranks
Jamey Eisenberg looks at players rising and falling with their Average Draft Position.