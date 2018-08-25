Peterson took 11 carries for 56 yards in the first half of Friday's preseason game against the Broncos.

Signed just four days prior, Peterson started his night with a seven-yard carry on the opening snap and finished it by rumbling for 15 yards on a 4th-and-1 early in the second quarter. He also looked pretty sharp in between, showcasing an impressive mix of strength, vision and acceleration while dominating first-team snaps. The 33-year-old looked like an instant upgrade on Rob Kelley and Samaje Perine (ankle) in terms of pure running ability, making a strong case for a spot on the 53-man roster and a significant role in the offense. Of course, Peterson still has work to do when it comes to learning the playbook, and he never offered much on passing plays even when he was in his prime. The Washington backfield will require close monitoring over the next few weeks as the team prepares for a Week 1 game in Arizona.