Peterson's teammate, Derrius Guice, is expected to miss time with a knee injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

As a result, Peterson quickly goes from healthy scratch to a candidate to head Washington's rushing attack in Week 2, with Guice slated to miss time. Meanwhile, we'd expect Chris Thompson to maintain his change-of-pace role, with Wendall Smallwood, who carries special teams utility, also on hand.

