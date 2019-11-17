Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Shut down by Jets stout rush D
Peterson logged 25 rushing yards on nine carries and caught both of his targets for five receiving yards during Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Jets.
The game script was completely flipped from Washington's last matchup against Buffalo on Nov. 3, as rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins was asked to put up 35 pass attempts with the Redskins falling into a 17-point halftime deficit. Such a scenario fades the utility of Peterson, who was held to single-digit carries for just the second time this season. The upcoming matchup is ideal for the veteran Peterson so long as Washington can stay within striking distance against Detroit, as the Lions' bottom-10 rush defense comes to FedEx Field in Week 12.
More News
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: On track for starting nod•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Avoids Week 11 designation•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Logs 'day of rest' Thursday•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Held out of practice Thursday•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Limited by toe injury•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Keeping No. 1 role•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 11, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 11 TE Preview: Hooper replacements?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 11, including injury updates,...
-
Week 11 WR Preview: TDs coming?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 11, including...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've seen flashes of greatness from Devin Singletary this season, but you're definitely going...
-
Week 11 RB Preview: Sanders breakout?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 11 for the running back position,...
-
Week 11 QB Preview: Brissett back
Jacoby Brissett is back for the Colts and Heath Cummings says he's a top-12 quarterback this...