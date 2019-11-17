Peterson logged 25 rushing yards on nine carries and caught both of his targets for five receiving yards during Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Jets.

The game script was completely flipped from Washington's last matchup against Buffalo on Nov. 3, as rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins was asked to put up 35 pass attempts with the Redskins falling into a 17-point halftime deficit. Such a scenario fades the utility of Peterson, who was held to single-digit carries for just the second time this season. The upcoming matchup is ideal for the veteran Peterson so long as Washington can stay within striking distance against Detroit, as the Lions' bottom-10 rush defense comes to FedEx Field in Week 12.