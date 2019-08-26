Peterson didn't suit up for Thursday's preseason win in Atlanta.

While the majority of the Redskins' first-team offense played the entire first half of Thursday's preseason win in Atlanta, Peterson remained on the sideline, yielding all the RB reps to Derrius Guice and Chris Thompson. Peterson also was absent from Monday's practice, but the DNP was chalked up as a vet day off, per Craig Hoffman of 106-7 The Fan Washington. With one exhibition remaining on the team's slate, there's little reason to risk Peterson's health in advance of Week 1, when he'll serve in some sort of timeshare with Guice on early downs.

