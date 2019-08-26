Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Sits out preseason Week 3
Peterson didn't suit up for Thursday's preseason win in Atlanta.
While the majority of the Redskins' first-team offense played the entire first half of Thursday's preseason win in Atlanta, Peterson remained on the sideline, yielding all the RB reps to Derrius Guice and Chris Thompson. Peterson also was absent from Monday's practice, but the DNP was chalked up as a vet day off, per Craig Hoffman of 106-7 The Fan Washington. With one exhibition remaining on the team's slate, there's little reason to risk Peterson's health in advance of Week 1, when he'll serve in some sort of timeshare with Guice on early downs.
More News
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Efficient in short performance•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Practicing again•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Nursing mild ankle issue•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Sticks with Washington•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Working to stay in Washington•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Wants to stay with Washington•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Duke a breakout star?
In the wake of Lamar Miller's ACL injury, Ben Gretch examines the Texans' options, including...
-
Ebron is still a top-12 Fantasy TE
Andrew Luck is gone and the Colts offense is going to change, but Dave Richard argues that...
-
Preseason Believe It or Not
Week 3 was wilder than we could have imagined. Heath Cummings tells you what you should be...
-
Preseason RB Fantasy studs & duds
The third week of the preseason is the most important. That's why we're taking a look at every...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Fade Gordon
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Buy Sanders
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...