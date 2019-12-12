Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Sits out Thursday due to toe issue
Peterson (toe) missed Thursday's practice.
Per usual, Peterson is getting his weekly respite as he tends to a lingering toe issue. Expect him to ditch the designation Friday, at which point he'll be primed to take on a full workload out of the Redskins' backfield. With Derrius Guice (knee) landing on IR this week, Peterson only has to contend with Wendell Smallwood, Chris Thompson and Josh Ferguson for reps down the stretch.
