Peterson (coach's decision) is listed as inactive Sunday at Philadelphia, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

There were rumblings in recent days that coach Jay Gruden was leaning toward making Peterson a healthy scratch, and indeed it came to pass. The decision is a bit odd after Peterson salvaged the ground game for the Redskins last season in the wake of Derrius Guice's knee woes, notching 1,042 rushing yards, 20 catches and eight total touchdowns in 16 games. Because Guice has returned to health and Chris Thompson is on hand for pass-catching duties, Gruden prefers that his third active RB has special-teams prowess, which Peterson doesn't boast. Wendall Smallwood will take on such duties Week 1.

