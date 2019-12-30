Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Solid in season finale
Peterson carried the ball 13 times for 78 yards in Sunday's 47-16 loss to the Cowboys.
He also caught one of four targets for zero yards. Peterson showed he was still a capable lead back late in the season after Derrius Guice (knee) got hurt once again, amassing 355 rushing yards and four TDs over the last five games. The future Hall of Famer has one year left on his current contract with Washington that carries a reasonable $3 million cap hit, but whether Peterson returns to the club or has to look for a job elsewhere in the offseason will depend on who gets hired as the new head coach, as well as the health of both Guice and 2019 fourth-round pick Bryce Love (knee).
More News
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Cleared for season finale•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Listed with toe injury Thursday•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Getting day of rest Thursday•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Salvages day with rushing TD•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Cleared to play•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Getting day off Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Injury Report: A rest week
You don't just have injuries to contend with in Week 17, as plenty of big names will be resting....
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 17 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 17 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 17 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 17 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...
-
Biggest questions for every NFC team
Will Cam Newton, Jameis Winston or David Johnson be on new rosters in 2020? Might Dallas and...
-
Biggest questions for every AFC team
Are we at the end of an era for Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers? Where will...