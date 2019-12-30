Play

Peterson carried the ball 13 times for 78 yards in Sunday's 47-16 loss to the Cowboys.

He also caught one of four targets for zero yards. Peterson showed he was still a capable lead back late in the season after Derrius Guice (knee) got hurt once again, amassing 355 rushing yards and four TDs over the last five games. The future Hall of Famer has one year left on his current contract with Washington that carries a reasonable $3 million cap hit, but whether Peterson returns to the club or has to look for a job elsewhere in the offseason will depend on who gets hired as the new head coach, as well as the health of both Guice and 2019 fourth-round pick Bryce Love (knee).

