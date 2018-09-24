Peterson sprained an ankle during Sunday's 31-17 win over Green Bay, but he's expected to be ready when the Redskins return from their bye week for a Week 5 game in New Orleans.

Peterson didn't show any signs of being injured while piling up 120 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries against a beleaguered Packers defense. The injury may have happened near the end of the game, or perhaps it just wasn't too noticeable until he woke up with some swelling Monday. Whatever the case, coach Jay Gruden doesn't expect his starting running back to miss any time after the bye week, even though Peterson was walking around the team facility Monday with a protective boot over his foot, per Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic.