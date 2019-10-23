Play

Peterson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game in Minnesota.

In the wake of Sunday's loss to the 49ers, Peterson was diagnosed with a Grade 1 high ankle sprain and Grade 2 low ankle sprain. Despite following a DNP/DNP/LP practice regimen this week, he's expressed his intention to suit up in his old stomping grounds, but such a decision may came down to a pregame workout. The Redskins will release their list of inactives approximately 90 minutes before the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.

