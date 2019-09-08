After Sunday's 32-27 loss at Philadelphia, coach Jay Gruden said "there is for sure" room for Peterson on the game-day roster moving forward, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Prior to Sunday, Peterson seemed to be in danger of being a healthy scratch, and the release of the Redskins' inactive list revealed as much. Gruden noted that the team required an extra player on special teams, which happened to be reserve RB Wendell Smallwood. Considering Derrius Guice occupies the lead role and Chris Thompson is the change-of-pace option, Gruden decided to shelve Peterson in Week 1. Perhaps an upcoming roster crunch will be easier to swallow for Gruden, but Peterson may be a regular scratch if little changes in the rest of the backfield, health-related or otherwise.