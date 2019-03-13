Peterson is signing a two-year, $8 million contract to stay in Washington, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Peterson was a 16-game starter his first season in Washington, producing 4.2 yards per carry and eight total touchdowns even as the rest of the team's offense collapsed amidst an onslaught of injuries. His role for 2019 largely depends on the health of 2018 second-round pick Derrius Guice, who seems to be making good progress after dealing with some early setbacks in his recovery from a preseason ACL tear. The Redskins ideally would like to use Peterson in a complementary role during his age-34 season, but they know he'll be up to the task if Guice isn't ready to lead the way. With Chris Thompson a fixture on passing downs, the Washington backfield appears awfully crowded.

