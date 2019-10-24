Peterson (ankle) said shortly before pregame warmups that he still expects to play Thursday against the Vikings, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Peterson, who is nursing both high- and low-ankle sprains, is officially listed as questionable for the contest, but he's expected to gain clearance when Washington releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 8:20 p.m. EDT kickoff. Though Peterson would likely draw the start if cleared to play, his snaps could be more limited than usual while he manages the injury. Wendell Smallwood is the top backup to Peterson with Chris Thompson (toe) already ruled out for a second straight game.