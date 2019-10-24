Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Still banking on playing Thursday
Peterson (ankle) said shortly before pregame warmups that he still expects to play Thursday against the Vikings, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Peterson, who is nursing both high- and low-ankle sprains, is officially listed as questionable for the contest, but he's expected to gain clearance when Washington releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 8:20 p.m. EDT kickoff. Though Peterson would likely draw the start if cleared to play, his snaps could be more limited than usual while he manages the injury. Wendell Smallwood is the top backup to Peterson with Chris Thompson (toe) already ruled out for a second straight game.
More News
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Optimistic about Thursday night•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Status in question for Thursday•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Fails to practice Tuesday•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Has high- and low-ankle sprains•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Listed as DNP on practice estimate•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Picks up ankle injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Giant expectations
Matthew Stafford is enjoying a big-time bounceback season, and there's no reason to think he...