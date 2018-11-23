Peterson (shoulder) carried 12 times for 35 yards and caught two passes for nine more yards during Thursday's 31-23 loss to the Cowboys.

Peterson, who dealt with a shoulder injury leading up to the game, was sidelined early on after taking a hit to the region. He was able to return and played the rest of the game, though he hardly saw the field in the fourth quarter as his team played from behind. When he was in the game, it was a hardly a repeat of his Week 7 performance against Dallas, as he finished averaging just 2.9 yards per carry. Peterson is averaging just 42.8 rushing yards per game over the last four and will hope to be back near full strength for a Monday night matchup with the Eagles in Week 13.