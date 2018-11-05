Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Stuck behind injury-marred line
Peterson will spend the rest of the year running behind an offensive line that just lost starting guards Brandon Scherff (pectoral) and Shawn Lauvao (knee) to season-ending injuries, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
As if that weren't bad enough, stud left tackle Trent Williams is recovering from a thumb injury that's expected to hold him out for the next two or three games. A soft Week 10 matchup against the Buccaneers may soften the blow, but it's nonetheless difficult to see how Washington can consistently open holes while starting so many reserves on the offensive line. The injuries are particularly noteworthy because Scherff and Williams are two of the league's best at their respective positions. It would be nothing short of heroic for Peterson to maintain his current average of 4.4 yards per carry.
More News
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Bottled up in loss•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Cleared for Week 9•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Limited Thursday•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Getting a day off from practice•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Explodes for 156 scrimmage yards•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Good to go•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Patterson now eligible at RB
The Patriots are using Cordarrelle Patterson as a running back, so CBS is allowing Fantasy...
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 10
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Add Davis? Brees back?
We're heading down the stretch in the Fantasy regular season. Heath Cummings tells you what...
-
Week 9 reaction and Week 10 waiver adds
Heath Cummings reacts to Week 9 and tells you who to add heading into Week 10.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.