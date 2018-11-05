Peterson will spend the rest of the year running behind an offensive line that just lost starting guards Brandon Scherff (pectoral) and Shawn Lauvao (knee) to season-ending injuries, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

As if that weren't bad enough, stud left tackle Trent Williams is recovering from a thumb injury that's expected to hold him out for the next two or three games. A soft Week 10 matchup against the Buccaneers may soften the blow, but it's nonetheless difficult to see how Washington can consistently open holes while starting so many reserves on the offensive line. The injuries are particularly noteworthy because Scherff and Williams are two of the league's best at their respective positions. It would be nothing short of heroic for Peterson to maintain his current average of 4.4 yards per carry.