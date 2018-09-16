Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Stuffed in Sunday's loss
Peterson rushed 11 times for 20 yards and caught all three of his targets for 30 more in Sunday's 21-9 loss to the Colts.
Washington was stifled on the ground, as the running back trio of Peterson, Chris Thompson and Rob Kelley combined for 22 yards on 16 carries. Thompson made up for his lack of rushing with 13 catches for 92 yards, and it's clear that the receiving back will continue to play at Peterson's expense when the team falls behind. Though Peterson came crashing back down to earth after last week's strong showing, the veteran running back should still be useful as long as Washington's playing with the lead.
