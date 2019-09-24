Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Stymied against Bears
Peterson rushed 12 times for 37 yards in Monday night's 31-15 loss to the Bears.
Peterson also caught his lone target, but was dropped for a three-yard loss. With the Bears defense constantly swarming, Peterson unsurprisingly found little room to run, but he at least led the Redskins with 12 carries. Still, with an average of merely 2.8 yards per attempt so far, Peterson hasn't done much in his two appearances, hurting his stock despite a potentially favorable matchup against the Giants in Week 4.
More News
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Finds end zone versus Cowboys•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Will start moving forward•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: In line to start Sunday•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Back in the mix•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Status to remain in limbo?•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Sitting out Week 1•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Best Week 4 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Stealing Signals: Week 3 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 3.
-
Week 4 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 4 Trade Values Chart
Looking to make a move? Before you shake up your roster, make sure you're getting the best...
-
Week 4 QB Preview: Fresh faces
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 4 including...
-
Week 4 Early Waivers: New stars
Daniel Jones showed serious Fantasy upside, and if you need a QB, he's at the top of the list....