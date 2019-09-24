Peterson rushed 12 times for 37 yards in Monday night's 31-15 loss to the Bears.

Peterson also caught his lone target, but was dropped for a three-yard loss. With the Bears defense consistently swarming, Peterson unsurprisingly found little room to run, but at least led the Redskins with 12 carries. Still, with an average of merely 2.8 yards per attempt so far, Peterson hasn't done much in his two appearances, hurting his stock despite a potentially favorable matchup against the Giants in Week 4.

