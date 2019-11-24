Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Suiting up Sunday
Peterson (toe) is active for Sunday's game against the Lions.
Peterson's toe injury restricted him to just one limited practice this week, but the Redskins felt comfortable enough with his health to give him the green light for game day. The veteran will presumably draw the start at running back, but he's not a safe bet to fill a high-volume role he enjoyed earlier in the season now that he's tending to an injury and faces a threat for work in Derrius Guice. In his return from injured reserve in last week's loss to the Jets, Guice played 28 percent of the offensive snaps, carrying seven times for 24 yards and hauling in a 45-yard touchdown reception. Meanwhile, Peterson played 24 percent of the snaps and tallied 30 total yards on 11 touches. Wendell Smallwood surprisingly led the backfield in snap share (44 percent), but he only garnered one touch (an 11-yard reception) in the loss.
