Peterson (ankle) is listed as active Thursday at Minnesota, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

In a backfield without pass catcher Chris Thompson (toe) for a second consecutive game, Peterson will tough out high and low ankle sprains in his return to where he made most of his hay as a professional. Even if he maintains his offensive snap share (64.6 percent) from the past two games, he may not make much headway against the Vikings' seventh-ranked run defense (90 yards per game), especially if Kirk Cousins and company jump on the Redskins early and force Case Keenum to keep pace.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories