Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Takes part in Wednesday practice
Peterson (shoulder) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
It's interesting to see Peterson participate in any capacity given that coach Jay Gruden said the 33-year-old would be rested on Wednesdays for the rest of the season. The team may have wanted Peterson out on the field to help deal with the chaotic adjustments to an injury-marred offensive line. Already missing LT Trent Williams (thumb) for at least the next two weeks, Washington lost both starting guards to season-ending injuries during a Week 9 blowout loss to the Falcons. His shoulder injury isn't a major concern, but Peterson may have a tough time taking advantage of his favorable matchup Sunday at Tampa Bay.
