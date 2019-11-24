Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Tallies 49 yards in win
Peterson ran for 27 yards on 10 carries and added a 22-yard catch during Sunday's 19-16 win over the Lions.
The Lions stuffed the run for most of the game, but Peterson made a difference in the passing game late in the fourth quarter, cutting across the middle for a 22-yard catch-and-run to help set up a game-tying field goal. On the ground, Peterson was held under three yards per carry for the fifth time in 10 games this season. Though he averaged 5.1 yards per carry during an impressive four-game stretch from Weeks 6 through 9, he's averaged just 2.7 yards per game in his other six contests, including his last two outings. Sunday brings a favorable matchup against Carolina's 29th-ranked run defense, surrendering 4.9 yards per carry, but the Panthers figure to key on Peterson unless rookie Dwayne Haskins takes a step forward in the passing game.
