Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Tallies 69 yards in win
Peterson rushed for 68 yards on 19 carries and added one yard on two catches during Sunday's 16-3 win over the Buccaneers.
Could the veteran back be losing steam with just over three yards per carry in his last two games? Possibly, but not likely. Peterson actually had his best carry of the game early in the fourth quarter, breaking through to the outside for an 18-yard pickup. Peterson has had some dismal games this season, including Week 9's 33-yard performance against the Falcons, but the 11th-year back has still topped 95 total yards in five of nine outings this season, including three straight from Weeks 6 through 8. He might be a little off right now, but look for him to bounce back eventually -- just maybe not next week against a Texans defense among the best in the league at stopping the run, giving up just 3.6 yards per carry.
