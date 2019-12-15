Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Ties Walter Payton's TD mark
Peterson rushed 16 times for 66 yards and a touchdown while catching all three of his targets for another 25 yards in Sunday's 37-27 loss to the Eagles.
Peterson worked as the lead back in this one, with Josh Ferguson siphoning off only three carries for nine yards. The future Hall of Famer tied Walter Payton for fourth all-time with his 110th career rushing touchdown, reversing field after his initial lane was blocked off to find the end zone from 10 yards out. With Derrius Guice (knee) on IR, Peterson should continue to carry the mail in a favorable Week 16 home matchup against the NFC East rival Giants.
