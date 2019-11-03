Peterson is expected to get a lot of work Sunday at Buffalo in what amounts to rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins' first NFL start, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

The key to success for Haskins will be staying in positive down and distance, and Peterson's veteran savvy will be relied upon to do exactly that. With Chris Thompson (toe) missing a third consecutive contest, Peterson shouldn't have to worry too much about the remaining running backs on the game-day roster -- Wendell Smallwood and Craig Reynolds -- who have combined for nine touches (all by Smallwood) in Thompson's stead. Peterson himself has averaged 20.3 touches for 106.7 yards from scrimmage while getting between 63 and 72 percent of the offensive snaps the last three outings. A similar performance is possible against a Bills defense that has conceded 133.6 scrimmage yards and nine total TDs to running backs in seven games this season.