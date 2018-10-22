Peterson rushed times for 99 yards and added eight more on his lone reception in Sunday's 20-17 defeat of the Cowboys.

Despite struggling with multiple injuries during the week, Peterson looked spry as ever, extending runs with both power and elusiveness throughout the game. The 33-year-old now has back-to-back contests with at least 97 rushing yards. He'll try to make it a third straight Week 8 on the road against the Giants.