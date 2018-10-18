Peterson (ankle/shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Les Carpenter of The Washington Post reports.

Peterson was a spectator for the Redskins' first practice of the week, but his advancement to limited work a day later suggests there isn't much renewed concern about the health of his ankle or shoulder. The running back indicated as much prior to Thursday's practice, telling John Keim of ESPN.com that there's a "night and day" difference between how he feels this week compared to Week 6. Despite being labeled a game-time decision heading into last week's tilt with the Panthers, Peterson suited up and romped for 97 yards on 17 carries. Another ample workload likely awaits him Sunday at home against the Cowboys.

