Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Turns in limited practice
Peterson (ankle/shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Les Carpenter of The Washington Post reports.
Peterson was a spectator for the Redskins' first practice of the week, but his advancement to limited work a day later suggests there isn't much renewed concern about the health of his ankle or shoulder. The running back indicated as much prior to Thursday's practice, telling John Keim of ESPN.com that there's a "night and day" difference between how he feels this week compared to Week 6. Despite being labeled a game-time decision heading into last week's tilt with the Panthers, Peterson suited up and romped for 97 yards on 17 carries. Another ample workload likely awaits him Sunday at home against the Cowboys.
More News
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Participates in individual drills•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Productive in lead-back role•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Active Sunday•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Likely to play•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, and Risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the NFL schedule to give you players to start, players...
-
Tate vs. Jeffery for Week 7 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Golden Tate vs....
-
Week 7 things to know
Baker Mayfield and Eli Manning are among the players with outstanding Week 7 matchups. But...
-
What you missed: Yeldon ailing?
Chris Towers catches you up on all the news you might have missed from Wednesday's practices...
-
Best Fantasy Football Week 7 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football trade chart
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...