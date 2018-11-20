Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Upgraded to full participation
Peterson (shoulder) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Even on a short week, the dislocated shoulder Peterson has played through since Oct. 8 hadn't been expected to jeopardize his availability for gameday. The full practice session puts Peterson on track to enter the Thanksgiving Day contest in his native Texas without an injury designation, though the matchup with a tough Dallas defense could hinder his outlook. Back in Week 7, Peterson piled up 99 rushing yards against the Cowboys but needed 24 carries to do so and was kept out of the end zone. Running room could be even more difficult to come by with Washington having since suffered multiple personnel losses along the offensive line, as well as at quarterback, where Colt McCoy will be filling in for the injured Alex Smith (lower leg). The Cowboys could look to stack the box and sell out against the Peterson-led ground game and force McCoy to beat them through the air.
