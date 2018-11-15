Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Upgrades to full practice
Peterson (shoulder) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
The Redskins have limited Peterson's reps or held him out entirely for Wednesday practices the last several weeks, only for him to avoid an injury designation heading into gamedays. He seems destined to follow the same path in Week 11, as his full participation in Thursday's session clears up any lingering concern about his ability to play through the shoulder issue. Peterson will face a matchup Sunday against a Texans defense that has surrendered 92.9 yards per game this season, the sixth-best mark in the NFL.
More News
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Tallies 69 yards in win•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Logs full practice session•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Takes part in Wednesday practice•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Stuck behind injury-marred line•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Bottled up in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 things to know
Heath Cummings has everything you need to know for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Nobody expected Phillip Lindsay to be the best rookie running back in Denver this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Alex Collins is among several running backs that Jamey Eisenberg has high expectations for...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...