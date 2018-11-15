Peterson (shoulder) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

The Redskins have limited Peterson's reps or held him out entirely for Wednesday practices the last several weeks, only for him to avoid an injury designation heading into gamedays. He seems destined to follow the same path in Week 11, as his full participation in Thursday's session clears up any lingering concern about his ability to play through the shoulder issue. Peterson will face a matchup Sunday against a Texans defense that has surrendered 92.9 yards per game this season, the sixth-best mark in the NFL.

More News
Our Latest Stories