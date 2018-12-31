Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Wants to stay with Washington
Peterson said he wants to stay with Washington for 2019, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports. "Hopefully I'm back here. I want to be a part of what I see we could be as a team and as an organization. I definitely want to be a part of it," Peterson said Sunday. "That's what I'm going to continue to keep my mind on."
Signed after Derrius Guice suffered a torn ACL during the preseason, Peterson became a 16-game starter for the first time since 2015, taking 251 carries for 1,042 yards (4.2 YPC) and seven touchdowns while catching 20 of 26 targets for 208 yards and another score. His lack of playing time in passing situations unsurprisingly left him with inconsistent production, averaging 21.4 carries for 97 yards with five touchdowns in seven wins, compared to 11.2 carries for 40 yards with three scores in nine losses. Washington obviously would like to see Guice get healthy and claim the lead role in 2019, but his recovery may take longer than initially expected after an infection in his knee required a seven-week course of intravenous antibiotics. Peterson will turn 34 in March and shouldn't have too much trouble finding a chance to compete for carries even if the Redskins don't bring him back.
