Coach Jay Gruden told Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post that Peterson (ankle/shoulder) will regularly get Wednesdays off the rest of the season.

Peterson was absent from practice Wednesday, which Gruden considers a rest day. However, Peterson was tagged with the injuries that have plagued him for weeks at this point. The issues haven't stopped him from having success on both the ground (90-plus yards four times) and through the air (30 or more yards on three occasions) through six games, helping him rank 10th among running backs in yards from scrimmage per game with 97.0. The aforementioned rest is designed to help the 33-yard-old stay as fresh as possible for the NFC East-leading Redskins.