Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Will see field Friday
Coach Jay Gruden confirmed Peterson will receive "a few touches" in Friday's preseason game against the Broncos, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
It'll be interesting to see if Peterson immediately mixes in with the first-team offense, but with Chris Thompson (leg) likely sitting again and Samaje Perine dealing with a sprained ankle, the newcomer could be the first running back off the bench behind Rob Kelley. Peterson posted a dismal 3.4 YPC between the Saints and Cardinals last season before suffering a season-ending neck injury, but the 33-year-old nonetheless is getting another chance to continue his vaunted NFL career.
