Peterson rushed 20 times for 76 yards and a touchdown in the Redskins' 20-15 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

Peterson ended up seeing a true lead-back workload with Derrius Guice exiting the contest early due to a knee injury. At 34 years of age, Peterson has logged at least 20 carries in three games overall this season, and with 718 rushing yards and three games remaining, he retains an outside chance at a second consecutive 1,000-yard campaign. Peterson could be in for solid volume once again Week 15 against the Eagles if Guice is forced to miss that contest.