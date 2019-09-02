Coach Jay Gruden said Peterson won't get as many carries as Derrius Guice, Grant Paulsen of The Athletic reports.

It sounds like Guice will be the lead ballcarrier, with Peterson mixing in as a change of pace and Chris Thompson handling most of the passing downs. Peterson's role is probably the least valuable for fantasy purposes in the short term, though he could mix in some productive weeks if he gets goal-line carries. Any upside in terms of volume likely involves Guice getting demoted or suffering an injury.