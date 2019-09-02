Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Working behind Guice for now
Coach Jay Gruden said Peterson won't get as many carries as Derrius Guice, Grant Paulsen of The Athletic reports.
It sounds like Guice will be the lead ballcarrier, with Peterson mixing in as a change of pace and Chris Thompson handling most of the passing downs. Peterson's role is probably the least valuable for fantasy purposes in the short term, though he could mix in some productive weeks if he gets goal-line carries. Any upside in terms of volume likely involves Guice getting demoted or suffering an injury.
More News
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Sits out preseason Week 3•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Efficient in short performance•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Practicing again•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Nursing mild ankle issue•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Sticks with Washington•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Working to stay in Washington•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy football rankings: Cooper busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Week 1 Rankings: Biggest questions
Our trio of Fantasy experts answer the six biggest questions for Fantasy Week 1 rankings.
-
Fantasy football prep: Deep sleepers
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Believe it or not: Buy the hype?
Heath Cummings takes one last look at which preseason storylines he believes are leading to...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Fade A-Rob
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Cam
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...