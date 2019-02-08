Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Working to stay in Washington
Peterson is going back and forth with the Redskins to work out terms for a new contract, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington (per Julie Donaldson) reports.
It's no surprise to see both parties interested in a reunion, though there was some thought Peterson would prefer to switch teams now that Derrius Guice (torn ACL) seems to be making good progress in his rehab. The Redskins still hope the second-round pick will be ready for the lead role by Week 1, but that doesn't mean they'll skimp on an insurance plan. Peterson will turn 34 in March and is coming off a 2018 campaign in which he took 251 carries for 1,042 yards (4.2 average) and seven touchdowns while starting all 16 games for an injury-ravaged team. Given their major issues at quarterback, the Redskins likely envision a 2019 offense that relies on a three-headed backfield featuring Guice, Peterson and pass-catching specialist Chris Thompson. The team still has more than a month to work out a contract before Peterson can become an unrestricted free agent.
More News
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Wants to stay with Washington•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Comeback season ends with whimper•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Elevates to full practice•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Limited by shoulder, per usual•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Reaches 1,000 yards•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Ready for Week 16•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How Zac Taylor will impact Bengals
Zac Taylor hasn't been around the NFL game very long and has barely more than one season's...
-
Super Bowl 53 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII
-
2019 NFL Playoff Challenge best lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Recapping AFC and NFC Championship Games
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the AFC and NFC Championship Games to see who improved -- or hurt...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference Championship Injury Report
We should have all four teams at full strength for Sunday's games,n with the injury report...