Peterson is going back and forth with the Redskins to work out terms for a new contract, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington (per Julie Donaldson) reports.

It's no surprise to see both parties interested in a reunion, though there was some thought Peterson would prefer to switch teams now that Derrius Guice (torn ACL) seems to be making good progress in his rehab. The Redskins still hope the second-round pick will be ready for the lead role by Week 1, but that doesn't mean they'll skimp on an insurance plan. Peterson will turn 34 in March and is coming off a 2018 campaign in which he took 251 carries for 1,042 yards (4.2 average) and seven touchdowns while starting all 16 games for an injury-ravaged team. Given their major issues at quarterback, the Redskins likely envision a 2019 offense that relies on a three-headed backfield featuring Guice, Peterson and pass-catching specialist Chris Thompson. The team still has more than a month to work out a contract before Peterson can become an unrestricted free agent.