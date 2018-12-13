Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Workload limited at practice
Peterson (shoulder) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Though Peterson has opened Week 15 with back-to-back limited practices, he hasn't been forced to miss any games since dislocating his shoulder in early October and that seems unlikely to change Sunday in Jacksonville. More so than his shaky health, Peterson's fantasy utility has plummeted over the last two games due to the season-ending injury to No. 1 quarterback Alex Smith (lower leg). The lack of competent play under center has contributed to the Redskins facing early deficits in both contests, forcing them to abandon Peterson in the run game.
