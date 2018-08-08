Redskins' Alex McCalister: Lands on IR after clearing waivers
McCalister (undisclosed) cleared waivers Tuesday and was placed on injured reserve, per the league's official transaction log.
McCalister is still searching for his first NFL snap after two seasons in the league. If he reaches an injury settlement with Washington he'll be free to find a new employer.
