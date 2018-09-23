Smith completed 12 of 20 passes for 220 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the Redskins' 31-17 win over the Packers on Sunday. He also rushed seven times for 20 yards.

Smith's yardage total wasn't anything to write home about, but he did average a season-high 11 yards per attempt and completed passes of over 30 yards to Jordan Reed (34), Paul Richardson (46) and Vernon Davis (50). Coach Jay Gruden clearly opted to open up the playbook a bit more than in the first two weeks for an anticipated showdown with Aaron Rodgers, and Smith demonstrated his ability to make plays downfield without the wealth of weapons he had at his disposal in Kansas City last season. The veteran quarterback will look to build on Sunday's effort with what should be another offensively aggressive gameplan in a Week 5 Monday night battle against the Saints following a Week 4 bye.