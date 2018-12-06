Redskins' Alex Smith: Battling complications from surgery
Smith developed an infection after undergoing surgery in November to address a broken fibula and tibia in his right leg, sources informed Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Smith isn't far enough removed from surgery yet for doctors to give a prognosis, but the infection could provide additional complications in his recovery from an injury that was already being viewed as a threat to end his career. The quarterback is expected to receive regular treatment over the next several months to remove the infection and hopefully improve his long-term outlook, but his playing future very much hangs in the balance. The Redskins also lost Smith's replacement -- Colt McCoy (lower leg) -- to a potential season-ending injury in the Week 13 loss to the Eagles, leaving Mark Sanchez next in line to direct the offense.
