Redskins' Alex Smith: Exits Sunday's contest
Smith was carted off the field during Sunday's game against the Texans with a lower-leg injury.
At first glance this one looked pretty bad and it wouldn't surprise us if Smith broke his ankle. Colt McCoy replaced Smith following his exit from the contest.
