Redskins' Alex Smith: Facing timetable of 6-to-8 months
Smith had successful surgery on his broken leg and is expected to make a full recovery within 6-to-8 months, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Smith went under the knife shortly after breaking his tibia and fibula during Sunday's 23-21 loss to the Texans. He'll have a chance to make it back for Week 1 of 2019, though the upcoming offseason will be a major challenge. The 34-year-old quarterback has a fully guaranteed $15 million base salary for 2019, per overthecap.com.
