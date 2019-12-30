Redskins' Alex Smith: Focused on playing football again
Smith (leg) remains focused on resuming his football career, denying rumors that he's interested in accepting a front office position, Craig Hoffman of 106.7 The Fan Washington reports.
Smith resumed throwing in October, slowly working his way back from the devastating injury he suffered Week 11 of 2018. He still doesn't have any idea about a rehab timeline, noting that the unique nature of his injury makes it difficult to come up with an estimate. It isn't clear if the 35-year-old ultimately will be able to continue his football career, nor is it clear that he'll be anything approaching his old self if he does eventually gain medical clearance to play. Either way, Washington will move forward with the expectation of Dwayne Haskins (knee) getting the Week 1 start in 2020.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Injury Report: A rest week
You don't just have injuries to contend with in Week 17, as plenty of big names will be resting....
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 17 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 17 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 17 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 17 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...
-
Biggest questions for every NFC team
Will Cam Newton, Jameis Winston or David Johnson be on new rosters in 2020? Might Dallas and...
-
Biggest questions for every AFC team
Are we at the end of an era for Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers? Where will...