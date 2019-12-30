Smith (leg) remains focused on resuming his football career, denying rumors that he's interested in accepting a front office position, Craig Hoffman of 106.7 The Fan Washington reports.

Smith resumed throwing in October, slowly working his way back from the devastating injury he suffered Week 11 of 2018. He still doesn't have any idea about a rehab timeline, noting that the unique nature of his injury makes it difficult to come up with an estimate. It isn't clear if the 35-year-old ultimately will be able to continue his football career, nor is it clear that he'll be anything approaching his old self if he does eventually gain medical clearance to play. Either way, Washington will move forward with the expectation of Dwayne Haskins (knee) getting the Week 1 start in 2020.