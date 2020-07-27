Smith (leg) was placed on the PUP list Monday morning, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Players on the PUP list aren't eligible to practice but can be removed from the list at any time before the start of the regular season. Any player who remains on the list for Week 1 will be automatically held out for the first six weeks, a fate that wouldn't come as any surprise for Smith as he continues to work his way back from the gruesome leg injury he suffered in Nov. 2018. While the 36-year-old still seems to be targeting a return to football, the discussion surrounding Washington's QB room for 2020 has focused on Dwayne Haskins and Kyle Allen.