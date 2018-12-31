Redskins' Alex Smith: In early stages of rehab
Smith remains in the early stages of his recovery from a broken fibula and tibia in his right leg, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. "We're obviously hopeful he can turn a corner and start the rehab process and possibly get back on the field," coach Jay Gruden said Monday. "That's all we can hope for right now."
After undergoing emergency surgery on his lower right leg Nov. 18, Smith contended with an infection that delayed his rehabilitation of the injury. With a recovery timetable of 8-to-10 months, he'll be hard-pressed to be available for Week 1 of the 2019 campaign. The Redskins enter the offseason with just one other quarterback under contract for next season -- Colt McCoy -- who joins Smith on the older side of 30. Their approach with the rest of the QB room will be telling for the future, even with Smith basically locked up through at least 2020.
More News
-
Redskins' Alex Smith: Released from hospital•
-
Redskins' Alex Smith: Unlikely for start of 2019 season•
-
Redskins' Alex Smith: Battling complications from surgery•
-
Redskins' Alex Smith: Playing future in jeopardy•
-
Redskins' Alex Smith: May not be ready for 2019 opener•
-
Redskins' Alex Smith: Suffered compound, spiral fractures•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football playoff rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...