Smith remains in the early stages of his recovery from a broken fibula and tibia in his right leg, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. "We're obviously hopeful he can turn a corner and start the rehab process and possibly get back on the field," coach Jay Gruden said Monday. "That's all we can hope for right now."

After undergoing emergency surgery on his lower right leg Nov. 18, Smith contended with an infection that delayed his rehabilitation of the injury. With a recovery timetable of 8-to-10 months, he'll be hard-pressed to be available for Week 1 of the 2019 campaign. The Redskins enter the offseason with just one other quarterback under contract for next season -- Colt McCoy -- who joins Smith on the older side of 30. Their approach with the rest of the QB room will be telling for the future, even with Smith basically locked up through at least 2020.