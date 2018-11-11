Smith completed 19 of 27 passes for 178 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 16-3 win over the Buccaneers. He added 16 yards on two carries.

Who said that Smith can't throw the heater? Washington was hanging tight in a defensive slugfest early in the fourth quarter when Smith scrambled around and finally fit a strike between three defenders to Josh Doctson in the back of the end zone for a six-yard score. Washington's locker room is looking like an infirmary with the likes of receiver Paul Richardson (shoulder) and guards Brandon Scherff (pectoral) and Shawn Lauvao (knee) all out for the season, but Smith's steady, dink-and-dunk approach works for a team looking to hold on to the division with its defense. That doesn't necessarily work for fantasy purposes mind you, as Smith has been held to under 200 yards passing in four of his last five games, scoring multiple touchdowns just once in that span. Look for Washington to continue to look for slow and steady to win the race next Sunday against a middle-of-the-pack Houston pass defense.