Redskins' Alex Smith: Looks sharp in Washington debut
Smith completed four of six passes for 48 yards in Thursday's preseason game against the Jets.
Smith played one series in his Redskins debut, completing passes to four different players to set up a chip-shot field goal at the end of a 71-yard drive. He didn't have Jamison Crowder (groin) or Jordan Reed (toe) at his disposal, but both players seem to be on track for Week 1 in Arizona.
